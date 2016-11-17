One Killed, Others Injured as Political Thugs Clash in Kano

Kano State Police Command has confirmed that one person lost his life when suspected political thugs clashed at Hotoro by Maiduguri Road wednesday.

The spokesman of the police in Kano, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Magaji Musa Majia, told journalists that the clashed erupted when the warring factions clashed. According to him, several persons sustained injuries and windscreen of many vehicles smashed by thugs before the quick intervention of the police who quelled the situation. Majia warned that police in the state would not tolerate any political thuggery, while said the normalcy has since returned to the area. The police also arrested some of the suspects and investigation has since commenced over the incident. However, an eyewitness, Adamu Yunusa Kwanar Maggi who is a mechanic nearby the scene of the incident said the clashed erupted between thugs hired from three local government areas of Bagwai, Rogo and Warawa Local Government Areas of the state.

The incident occurred when the party leaders were struggling for recognition from the state acting chairman of APC who paid him solidarity secretariat situated alongside Maiduguri Road by Hotoro. Yunusa said: “I saw two persons killed after thugs used dangerous weapons comprising cutlasses and sticks. We have to run away for our dear life.” He added that several road users in the area, not excluding passer-bys were have sustained various degrees of injuries.