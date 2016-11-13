Presidential Committee Distributes Food to Liberated Communities in Borno

Michael Olugbode

The Presidential Committee for the North-East on Sunday began the distribution of food items to residents of liberated communities in Borno State.

The committee which had the mandate of the President to get the relief materials to liberated communities of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, on Sunday distributed the materials in three adversely affected councils of Konduga, Damboa and Mafa, all in Borno State.

Prof. Hauwa Biu, a member of the committee, who flagged off the exercise at a ceremony in Konduga, the headquarters of Konduga local government area of Borno state, said that the objective was to provide solace to the residents who had lost everything in life.

She told the journalists during the distribution: “We are members of the Humanitarian Sub-Committee of the Presidential Committee on the North-East. Our mandate is to go to the Boko Haram-affected states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa to assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and those who have returned home.

“We are here to distribute food items to IDPs who have returned home after the liberation of their communities in Konduga LGA of Borno.

“We believe that the people are in dire need food. Our committee is to distribute rice, maize, guinea corn, noodles, soaps and other items to them.”