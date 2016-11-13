No Plans to Dump PDP, Says BoT Chairman

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has dismissed insinuations about plans to dump the party.

He was reacting to a newspaper report that the Makarfi faction was approaching some aggrieved chieftains of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC ) to form a new political party.

Jibrin who described the newspaper report as false and unfounded, said there were no such plans, adding that posterity will not forgive any member of the party who has an ambition to kill or dump it.

The PDP has been embroiled in a prolonged leadership crisis leading to the emergence of two factions led by former Kaduna state governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former Borno state governor, Senator Modu Sherif.

Jibrin said every organ of the party was working hard to strengthen it to enable it maintain its power and play its role as an strong opposition party in the country.

“I wish to say authoritatively that there is no any plan to dump PDP as it was never discussed or any discussion taken by any organ of the party.

“If we do that, posterity will not forgive us because PDP is already a household

name dearly loved by every household in Nigeria.

“Posterity will judge anyone with the ambition to kill PDP for his ambition; it is quite contrary to the hard work of our founding fathers and mothers who worked so hard to produce the brand, PDP.

“It is wishful thinking for anybody to think that PDP will abandon its qualitative and acceptable product for any new-born baby that has to start all over again by learning to sit, crawl and walk before getting its bearing to Nigerians,” he said.