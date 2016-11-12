NGF Chairman Lauds Wike for Development Projects Despite Economic Recession

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has commended Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike, for transforming the state despite the current economic recession in the country .

Yari spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Saturday after a closed door meeting with Wike. The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum was accompanied by the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu .

Yari said: “Despite the fact that we are having a serious economic crisis in our hands, which we are trying to manage, he has managed to come up with some programmes for the betterment of Rivers people. This is commendable.

“We came here for friendship and private discussion concerning the Nigeria Governors Forum . He is a member and we visit our members . When he has the opportunity, Governor Wike will visit Kebbi and Zamfara States. This is a brotherly visit”.