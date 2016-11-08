Governorship poll: Heightened security in Bayelsa over S’Court judgement

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Security operatives were on Tuesday heavily deployed in strategic

locations in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, in anticipation of

the Supreme Court’s judgement in a case involving Mr Seriake Dickson,

governor of the State, and Timipre Sylva, candidate of the All

Progressives Congress, APC, in last year’s governorship election.

Specifically, there was tight security around the State’s Government

House and around Onopa, while commuters were disallowed from taking

the routes passing by the government house.

All the roads leading to Ovom/Onopa, the seat of government, were

blocked by security operatives mainly from the police and the Nigeria

Security and Civil Defence Corps, while motorists were forced to take

alternate routes to their destinations.

Similarly, fully armed security operatives were seen directing

motorists to follow the Alamieyeseigha Road to link their

destinations, which caused some traffic congestion around the area.

However, notwithstanding the heavy presence of security operatives

deployed in strategic locations, Yenagoa, remained calm, as residents

were seen going about their normal businesses.

Also, there was heavy security presence just in front of Creek Haven,

another name for the Bayelsa State Government House, which was

blockaded due to the Supreme Court judgment which was delivered in

Abuja yesterday.

Sylva, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the

governorship election, had approached the election petitions tribunal

to nullify the election of Dickson. But the tribunal upheld Dickson’s

election.

Not satisfied with the tribunal’s verdict, the former governor took

his case to the Appeal Court which also affirmed the ruling of the

tribunal.

He thereafter took his case to the Supreme Court, asking the

justices to set aside the rulings of both the election tribunal and

the Appeal Court judgement.