ASUU-OAU Branch: Congress Suspends Executive

Peace Obi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife branch has suspended the executives of the union led by Dr. Caleb Aborisade, while a three-man caretaker committee has been constituted to run the affairs of the union.

The decision to suspend the Aborisade-led executive was reached during the union’s meeting of October 20, where in a resolution supported by 217 members, received approval to suspend the ASUU-OAU branch executive.

In the resolution signed by the chairman, caretaker committee, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, the congress had in its October 20 meeting observed that the executive committee has lost the confidence of members in the branch and that it has also failed to represent the union at every critical juncture within and outside the university in the recent months. Subsequently, the congress demanded that the members of the executive step down as officers of the branch until the allegations levelled against them are investigated and determined.

In his reaction, the suspended ASUU-OAU chairman, Dr. Caleb Aborisade said that though he summoned the October 20 congress, he however alleged that the congress was hijacked. And Describing the October 27 congress reaffirming the suspension of the executive led by him as illegal, said ‘’it is not possible to suspend the executives because suspension is not in ASUU’s constitution’’.

Addressing journalists on the issue, the chairman, caretaker committee said the suspended executives misinformed the public on the decision of ASUU National Executive Council (NEC). And clarifying the decision of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, as it affects the union, Sunmonu, said Justice M.A. Onyetenu, transferred the case between two staff unions of the institution to the National Industrial Court (NNC), Ibadan for hearing and determination.

Presenting the signed ruling of Justice Onyetenu dated October 19 to journalists to verify, said the case was not dismissed as claimed in a publication allegedly sponsored by the suspended executive. He further explained that Justice Onyetenu did not dismiss the case instituted by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union both of OAU branch challenging the selection process of a new VC.

Also faulting the claim by the suspended executives that ASUU National Executive Council (NEC) at its recent meeting condemned the Federal Government for dissolving OAU Governing Council and suspended the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor, Sunmonu said that the national body has not taken any decision on the two issues.

Stating that the decision to suspend the Caleb Aborisade led-executive was reaffirmed at another congress held Thursday, October 27 also said that the congress at the same meeting rejected the report submitted to NEC by the panel sent to OAU and appointed a five-man committee to study the report and prepare the branch’s position.

However, the court paper made available to newsmen showed that the judge had ordered that the case be transferred to NNC Ibadan for hearing and determination as it lack the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.