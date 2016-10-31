Suicide Attempt at IDP Camp Foiled as Sniper Kills Bomber

• Boko Haram kills five soldiers, three others in ambush

By Chiemelie Ezeobi



An attempt by a suicide bomber to detonate his explosives at the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, at Damboa road, Maiduguri, Borno State, was yesterday foiled by a sniper attached to Operation Lafia Doyle.

The suicide bomber was said to have attempted to sneak into the IDP camp through the western flank and would have, succeeded but for the eagle eye of the sentry on duty.

The sniper was said to have waited for the bomber to come closer before gunning him down.

According to the acting Director Army, Public Relations, Colonel Sani Usman, the incident which happened at about 9a.m, saw the sniper intercepting the bomber and killing him.

He said: “At about 9a.m. troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed on Bakassi IDP camp, Damboa road, Maiduguri, on security duty, intercepted and killed a male suicide bomber who had attempted to sneak through the troops’ inner parapet towards the IDP camp.

“The vigilant sentry sighted the bomber and laid in wait until he came close. The sniper instantly shot and killed the terrorist as he tried to force his way to the western flank of the IDP camp fence.

“Unfortunately, the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) vest strapped on the bomber failed to detonate.

“ Consequently, a combined team of military and police Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) have been called to safely detonate the IED.”

Despite this, he said the situation at the camp and the general area is calm, as the military have everything under control.

Meanwhile, troops Operation Lafiya Dole, carrying out clearance operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideouts in Talala and Ajigin, southern part of Borno State, were yesterday ambushed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Ugundiri village, Damboa Local Government Area, Borno State, killing five soldier, three vigilantes and one Civilian JTF, while 19 soldiers and 1 Civilian JTF sustained various degrees of injuries.

A statement by Usman, said the bodies of the late soldiers and civilians have been evacuated to Maiduguri while the injured are receiving commensurate medical care and are in stable condition.

“The troops destroyed the terrorists gun truck and recovered two anti-aircraft guns, 2 spare gun barrels, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun, one rocket propelled grenade, 1 AK-47 Rifle and 320 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. The troops have been mobilized into blocking positions to further neutralize fleeing Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.

In another development, the troop also intercepted suspected Boko Haram terrorists drugs and other logistics suppliers from Firgi and Zawan axis, Bama Local Governmnet Area of Borno State, at suspected Boko Haram terrorists crossing point, trying to cross into Sambisa forest yesterday.

Usman said the troops pursued them but were only able to apprehend Kadiri Umate, 35 years, while others fled into the bush.

He said the patrol team recovered 35 packets of 500ml of Glocose Intravenous infusion (Drip), assorted analgenics and pain killer drugs, clothes, bathroom slippers, insecticides, salt, kolanuts and a bicycle. The suspect is undergoing preliminary investigations.

In a related development, a suspected Boko Haram terrorists logistics and fuel supplier, Fantoma Lasani was arrested yesterday by troops in conjunction with Civilian JTF at Muna garage when he came to pick his wife to finally relocate out of Maiduguri.

The suspect who hailed from Flatari village, Bama Local Government Area, is among some unpatriotic elements in the society that had been supplying Boko Haram terrorists with Premium Motor Spirit and Automative Gas Oil in Bama, Gwoza and Sambisa general area.