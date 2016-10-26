NFF AGA Fixed for November 13 in Uyo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have concluded plans to now host the severally postponed Annual General Assembly on November 13 in Uyo, a day after the Nigeria World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

This is the outcome of a meeting held in Abuja Monday between some chieftains of the football house.

At that meeting, it was resolved that board members, state FA chairmen and secretaries should all converge on Uyo for the November 12 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Algeria and the next day, the AGA will hold at the Le Meridien hotel, camp base of the Super Eagles.

The proponents of this idea believe this is the only way they can cut cost and maximise the little money available.

It was further revealed that the secretariat of the football house has put forward a budget of 40 million Naira to the NFF president whose priority for now is sourcing for monies to successfully prosecute Nigeria’s the vital World Cup qualifier with Algeria in Uyo.

Top on the agenda of the 2016 AGA will be Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup qualification, the journey so far, reviewing the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League season and deciding a new kick-off date for the new season, among others.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick, who was in Abuja Monday, has been briefed on this new date as an official announcement is expected anytime soon.

It also understood that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel will officially declare the event open on November 13.