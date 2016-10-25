EFCC Arrests Ex-FCT Minister, Mohammed, Reuben Abati

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Dr. Reuben Abati, a former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Bala Mohammed, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged financial crimes.

THISDAY gathered last night that they were arrested monday and are expected to spend at least the night at the commission.

EFCC’s source said Abati was being interrogated for allegedly receiving money from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The embattled former NSA is currently being prosecuted by the anti-graft commission for alleged mismanagement of funds meant for arms.

The arrest of Abati by the EFCC brings to at least four the number of former presidential aides under the Jonathan administration, who are currently in EFCC custody.

Mohammed who was equally arrested on yesterday, has been under investigation for allegedly awarding made-up contracts running into N1billion, allocation of 12 choice plots worth billions of naira and 37 other commercial plots of land worth about N8billion to his suspected front named Tariq Hammoud.

THISDAY further gathered that he is also being investigated for the controversial N1 trillion Abuja land swap.

The EFCC source added that more than 16 companies linked with the questionable contracts awarded by the former minister had been under surveillance and their owners grilled by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC had seized four houses valued at N872 million belonging to the former minister and his son, Shamsudeen Bala, THISDAY further gathered last night.