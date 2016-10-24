Logistics,Manpower Big Challenges to Tackling Human Trafficking – Immigration Comptroller

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Comptroller of Immigration, Sokoto State Command, Mr. Abubakar Muhammad Ahmad, on Monday identified inadequate logistics and manpower

as big challenges in the fight against human trafficking in the zone.

He made this known during a chat with journalists in Sokoto. According to him, the dearth of logistics is an impediment to the Command’s determination to curb the ugly trend in the zone.

He noted that the borders are porous and this makes it easier for human traffickers to perpetrate their illicit activities. Ahmad, however, acknowledged the efforts of the immigration officers at the border towns and villages, who are doing their best to curb the menace of the human traffickers.

“As you are aware, human trafficking is a major issue not only in Sokoto but in other states that have borders in this country.”We are trying our best to ensure that the activities of these human traffickers are curtailed in the zone,” Ahmad said.

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to provide the Command with more logistics and manpower in order to patrol the border

areas effectively.

“The fact of the matter is that we need more logistics especially patrol vehicles and more personnel in order to curb the menace,” he added.