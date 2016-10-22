PTAD, ICPC Collaborate on Fraud-free Pension Payroll

The managements of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have reiterated their commitment to the collaboration towards the establishment of a fraud-free pensioners’ database.

Speaking last Friday when she paid a courtesy visit to Chairman of the ICPC Ekpo Nta, the Executive Secretary (ES) of PTAD, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, said the Commission’s support was an invaluable input to the agency’s drive to sanitise pensioners’ payroll and create an accurate and credible database of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

According to her, PTAD appreciates the ICPC’s interventions in the past, noting that the Commission’s continuous collaboration was necessary to prevent fraud in pension administration.

Ikeazor further noted that PTAD under her leadership was focused on serving pensioners under the DBS with empathy as the watchword.

“It is my conviction that every pensioner should be able to live out the remainder of their lives in dignity and good health.

“My vision is an agency that serves pensioners with the utmost respect and empathy”, she said.

She also informed the Chairman of PTAD’s plan to continue the Civil Service pensioners’ verification, increase the number of state offices and ensure the payment of the remainder of the 33% arrears owed pensioners.

In his response, Nta noted that ICPS took the issue of fraud in the pension sector very seriously, adding that the Commission’s financial investigation unit had already made some arrests.

“At ICPC, we are very concerned about the issue of pension,” he said

The Chairman assured Ikeazor of the Commission’s continued support, adding that one of its duties was to work with organisations like PTAD to achieve international best practices and block loopholes for fraud and other criminal activities.