Etisalat U-15: Abuja, Kwara Shine at Ilorin Play-off

FCT and Kwara State teams are dictating proceedings at the Ilorin centre of the ongoing season three of the Etisalat U-15 School Cup Football Competition.

The participating states include Kwara, Kogi, Nassarawa, Niger, Plateau, FCT, Benue and Cross River States with two states battling for the two slots available to qualify for the Lagos National Finals billed to hold in November.

FOSLA Academy, Abuja and Socrates Secondary School, Kwara proved a handful to their respective opponents in the matches decided inside the main bowl of the Ilorin Township Stadium.

FOSLA Academy won 3-1 against Alhaji Azhan International College, Kogi, while Kwara team got a 1-0 victory over Cross River team courtesy of Saheed Bakare who scored in the 36th minute.

The Abuja team continued their fine form with a 5-0 hammering of their counterparts from Nassarawa State, Mbagwa Commercial Secondary School while Niger defeated Plateau 2-0.

The national champion of the 2016 edition will receive the Champions Trophy and a cash prize of N2 million educational award while its players will go home with N50,000 each. The second-placed team will go home with N1 million with the players pocketing extra N30,000 each while the third-place winner will have the sum of N750,000.00 for its efforts with its players receiving N20,000.00 each.