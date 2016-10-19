‘Premier League Not More Intense than La Liga, Bundesliga’

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has scored the German football very high stressing that the way they play in Germany is amazing.

The Spaniard, who has coached Barcelona in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany, also rubbished claims that the Premier League is the most intense league in the world.

“I hear a lot of times about the intensity of the Premier League when none of you have been in La Liga or the Bundesliga to know how it is,” Guardiola said.

“The problem here is maybe that there are more games but the way they play in Germany is… (whistles)… it’s amazing. I think you have to have respect for the other leagues, how they play and the way they play. “Of course Barcelona is special in how they play, like a machine. Three amazing players in front, good counter-attack, the way they build-up, so when they win 4-0 it’s because they deserve to win 4-0.

“I think every league has its points but especially it’s the quality of the players and that’s the reason why.

“In Spain in the last seven, eight, nine years they’re winning or in the final of all the European competitions because they play well, because they have good players. That is the reason why. “Here, (England) there are more games to play, but the intensity in Italy, in all of these places, is the same.”

Both the Bundesliga and Serie A are exclusively available on StarTimes pay TV in Nigeria.