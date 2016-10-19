Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Son Dies, Wike Expresses Shock

Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr, the eldest son of the late renowned playwright and Ogoni environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died.

It was gathered that Saro-Wiwa Jr, who was based in Abuja, died yesterday in a London hospital after a brief illness.

THISDAY gathered that he died from complications arising from the stroke he suffered three days ago.

Born in 1968, Saro-Wiwa Jr. who was an international journalist and author, served in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration as a Special Adviser. He was married to a Briton. Reacting to the news of his demise, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, commiserated with his family.

In a statement last night, Wike expressed shock over the death, saying it was a major loss to Rivers State, Nigeria and humanity.

The governor added that the late Saro-Wiwa Jr. devoted his life to humanity, pointing out that his transition to glory has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

While condoling with his immediate family over his untimely demise, Wike prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.