Police Burst Visa Racketeering Syndicate, Arrest Suspect

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command burst a visa racketeering syndicate and arrested the mastermind, one Emu-Larry Chidiebere, on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested for being involved in the United Arab Emirate’s visa racketeering scheme at the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The suspect, who hails from Ika North Local Government Area in Delta State, alongside his gang, was said to have swindled one Abraham Jude and four other persons of N2million, under the false pretence of helping them procure a Dubai Visa.

According to Jude, one of the victims, “When I was laid off where I was working in Abuja. I had intention of moving out of the country to start a new life.

“Then, I met his uncle (the suspect) Samuel Obed, who told me his nephew was working with one company at the United Arab Emirate (UAE) and that he could help me to secure the country’s visa.

“We started to communicate via telephone, and he assured me that he could secure Dubai Visa for me at a reasonable price. He requested for N400, 000, which I told him I can’t afford such huge amount of money at that particular point in time.

“Later, he called me again that his work place in Dubai was recruiting and he had already submitted my name for employment. Afterwards, he started to persuade me by telling me the benefits that are attached to the employment.