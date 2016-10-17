Alleged N40b Fraud: FG Re-arraigns Nyako, 8 Others

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday re-arraigned former governor of Adamawa State, Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd.), his son Abdullajeez Nyako, and seven others at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, over N40 billion fraud allegedly committed while in office.

They are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 37- count charge of fraud and corruption before Justice Okon Abang.

Others being prosecuted alongside Nyako and his son are Zulkifikk Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal limited, Sebore Farms and Extension limited. Others include, Pagoda Ventures limited, Tower Assets Management Limited and Crust Energy Limited.

The defendants, who were first arraigned last year before Justice Evoh Chukwu before his demise pleaded not guilty to all the charges.