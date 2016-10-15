Glo Drives Value as It Partners PenCom on World Pension Summit

The wholly Nigerian telecom giant, Globacom has upped its ante in its effort to deliver value to its teeming subscribers. In addition to driving change in the delivery of data bundle to subscribers across all platforms, the network has unveiled innovative architecture to provide its customers best experience in pension administration.

Glo which was a diamond partner in the 2016 World Pension Summit ‘Africa Special’ held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja explained that the products and services would help propel Nigeria’s fledgling pension industry to monumental growth.

Globacom’s Head of Operations, North Central, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, said at the event that the company developed architecture comprising three main components namely Customer-on-Board, Payment Collection Process and Automation provides best customer experience in pension administration.

Yusuf described Customer–on-Boarding component as a simplified registration process which makes it easy for pension administrators to register, administer and manage their customers. In addition to this, he explained, “a mobile money agent will be created, and all payments will be updated using Glo Mobile-to-Pension Administrator’s database on Real Time basis, Real Time update of payment along with Customer Alert”. On the third component, Automation, he stated that the present touch points between consumers and banks are either time consuming, tedious for consumer or a costly affair, but that the pension administrator’s application provided by Globacom will be on Cloud Telephony platform. “The Cloud Telephony platform will automate various processes of Pension consumers so that there will be no need for Manual Interventions, especially in terms of personal premiums collection”, he said.

Being the country’s integrated telecoms operator offering Glo Mobile, Glo Broadaccess, Glo Business Solutions, Glo 1 and Glo Gateway services, Yusuf said Glo empowers its customers with tools and automation to make business and life easy.

Earlier, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who delivered the keynote address at the summit urged the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to cautiously embrace innovation to avoid endangering the security of funds being managed by it.

“Innovation and sustainability must be with security. We cannot be too adventurous so that people who have worked and saved all their lives should have their money when they need it after retirement,” Obasanjo advised.

PenCom Director General, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, in her remarks commended Globacom for partnering with her commission to ensure a successful summit. She added that with the support of companies like Globacom, the commission is promoting a sustainable pension industry that positively impacts on the economic development of Nigeria.

The World Pension Summit ‘Africa Special’ is an annual specialized summit for Africa which is held in conjunction with PenCom. The first edition was held in Nigeria in 2014 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Nigerian Pension Reform Act of 2004.

The event with the theme “Pension Innovations: The African Perspective” was attended by finance experts, African social security and pension professionals as well as major stakeholder around the globe including Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, the CEO, World Pension Summit, Chris Battaglia, and the founder and Advisory Board Member, World Pension Summit, Harry Smorenberg.