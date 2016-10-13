Customs Kill Three Suspected Smugglers, Clash with Police to Evade Arrest

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Some yet-to-be identified operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) shot three people dead at the Alakuko area of Lagos State on on Thursday .

After they had shot three persons dead while chasing some alleged smugglers, the operatives then clashed with some policemen who wanted to arrest them.

It was gathered that the customs officers, who were from the Federal Operation Unit (FOU), were chasing the suspected smugglers conveying rice when they shot at the vehicle, killing three persons.

When alerted, policemen from the Alakuko Division were said to have tried to apprehend the customs officers, who then shot sporadically to scare away the police and other passers-by, who tried to arrest them.

When they successfully evaded arrest, sympathisers and onlookers, were said to have taken to the streets in protest.

However, hoodlums hijacked the protest and started molesting motorists and passersbys, while they smashed some vehicle windows.