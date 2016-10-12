US Drums Support for the Girl–child

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate the international Day of the Girl Child, the United States of America has called for a concerted effort from all and sundry in the protection and development of Nigerian girls and women for the overall development of the country.

According to the US, women make up roughly half of the population of Nigeria, and in a time of economic turmoil, like the one she is currently facing, the nation cannot afford to have half her team sitting on the bench.

US Charge De Affairs, David Young, made the call at a ceremony in commemoration of this year’s International Day for the Girl Child at the Embassy’s office in Abuja.

Young said while expressing pain at the plight of girls and women particularly those in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Maiduguri, Borno State, “We all need to do what we can to help little girls like Hadiza. We need to help girls across this country, from all walks of life, not only in crisis. They need the opportunity to grow up safe and healthy, free from violence and abuse. They need the chance to be educated, to make decisions for themselves about their destinies, what they want to do in life, who they want to love, how they will live, and what they will believe”.