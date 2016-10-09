DESOPADEC Budget Crisis: Dissolve Board of Commission, Face Crisis – Stakeholders Warn

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta Oil and Gas Stakeholders Group on Sunday warned of the consequences of an alleged plan by Delta State House of Assembly to throw the state into another avoidable crisis by its alleged proposed dissolution of the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

The group gave the warning in a statement titled “Before Another Crisis Erupts in Oil Bearing Communities” and signed by its President, Dr. Tagbiretse John; External Affairs Officer, Obakpo Goodluck, and Organising Secretary, Gregory Eze.

It alleged that since the group raised the alarm over alleged padding of the commission’s 2016 budget and inequitable distribution of projects among the host communities which made the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to order for a review, some elements in the state house of assembly have been making moves to dissolve the board of the commission in order to have their way.