Why You Must Experience Dubai Parks and Resorts

Like any other evening in the highbrow area of Ikoyi, it was quite serene, well, except for the high traffic into the luxury boutique Wheatbaker hotel. Far from the usual hotel revellers and diners, a rich mix of travel industry executives, celebrities, journalists and other stakeholders of the travel industry met at the soft launch of Dubai Parks and Resorts set to open on 30th October. Omolola Itayemi reports

Reminiscent of a scene out of a Bollywood movie, hostesses draped in red saris with gold jewellery ushered one into the hall with trappings of panache, from the cocktails served to the saxophonist dishing out classic tunes to the stylish and elegant personalities present.

Dubai Parks and Resorts is set to bring unprecedented amazing themed park experiences to millions of visitors across the world, including Nigeria beginning from October 31, 2016 when it officially opens the new Wonderland and will feature an estimated 100 attractions.

With a focus on becoming the largest integrated themed park in the Middle East, six cumulative experiences await visitors including Motiongate Dubai showcasing everything Hollywood;

Bollywood Parks Dubai brings to life first-hand experience of the globally- celebrated Indian movie industry to cater for the billions of fans who live near to the United Arab Emirates city, where guests can watch shows in an 850-seat theatre; The first Legoland theme park and Legoland water park in the Middle East, an on-site hotel, Lapita Hotel which will be Polynesian-themed and include lagoon style pools, restaurants and a rooftop bar; Riverland Dubai, a themed dining and shopping area; the very first of its kind in the Middle East region.

Displayed right next to a large screen TV is the architectural model of Dubai’s extravagant $2.8 billion mega theme park unveiled this week showing the layout of the 25 million square feet experience.

The six-in-one entertainment zone seeks to be ‘the ultimate year-round international tourist destination’ and aims to immerse guests of Dubai Parks & Resorts in a cinematic journey.

The model showed the complex’s Taj Mahal-inspired theatre, Motiongate movie experience and sprawling hotel, situated around the vast park and

To attract visitors from Nigeria and West Africa, Dubai Parks and Resorts recently signed partnership with four leading travel management companies in the country – Tour Brokers International, Wakanow, Quantum/Ajala, based in Lagos and All States Travels based in Abuja, to provide exclusive information and marketing support services on behalf of Dubai Parks and Resorts to teeming Nigerian and West African visitors.

One of the most anticipated attractions is the Hunger Games section at one of the theme parks, Motiongate Dubai.

Katniss fans will be able to witness iconic landmarks from the franchise and ride a roller coaster that takes guests from District 12 to the Capitol.

The four million square foot Motiongate Dubai is set to attract over three million tourists annually, and will feature 27 different latest-technology rides and attractions.

Over a hundred rides and attractions including live shows, 3D motion simulators, roller coasters, drop towers, children fun areas and family experiences are part of the intriguing offers at the Dubai Parks and Resorts.

According to Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Dubai Parks and Resorts, “When we first adopted ‘Experience Amazing’ as our slogan, our thinking was directed to what would be on offer when Dubai Parks and Resorts opens its gate in October to our guests. We are creating a unique destination that will feature the best from East to West, with three theme parks, a water park, a hotel, retail and dining district, all within comfortable walking distance of each other. We hope that international tourists will see the city as a destination rather than just a layover, and are aiming for 20million visitors to visit the entertainment resort by 2020.

Dubai Parks and Resorts is where the best of the east meets the best of the west to create a world of fun and adventure unlike any other. And it’s most convenient for Nigerians and African alike who have to travel over ten hours to enjoy something alike to this and less the cost too,” he concluded.

Dubai Parks and Resorts occupies a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, the most popular main highway in Dubai and the main connection to Abu Dhabi, with excellent local access across a range of transport links.

The location on Sheikh Zayed Road is 63km from Dubai International Airport, 68km from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 20km from the new Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, which is designed to be the biggest airport in the world, with an expected capacity of 160 million passengers by 2027.

Dubai Parks and Resorts unveiling event in Lagos is in collaboration with Lions&Gazzelles – Dubai based professional hospitality, tourism and leisure industry services provider and packaged by Lagos-based Topcomm Pr Concept & Events – a Public Relations and Events Management company

The raffle draw was the pearl of the night as everyone present will be part of the opening day in Dubai. The evening came to an end with the soul serenading numbers from the very skilled saxophonist who kept the guests well entertained.