FAAN MD Urges Workers to Improve Agency Revenue

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma has called on workers of the agency to make concerted efforts to boost its revenue.

Dunoma urged the workers to rededicate themselves with total commitment required to bring about the level of change needed to place FAAN at the highest pedestal as major service provider among organisations that have excelled against all odds.

FAAN boss made the call at the 2016 annual performance review meeting of the directorate of commercial and business development held in Calabar, Cross Rivers State recently.

According to him, the dwindling fortunes arising from the negative impact of the present economic realities is a wake-up call to respond to President Muhammed Buhari’s charge to “think outside the box”.

“There must be a major paradigm shift in our business model. This will provide us the opportunity to collectively carry out a forensic audit of our activities, processes and values in the pursuit of our vision to be amongst the best airport groups in the world,” Dunoma said.

He further charged participants to evolve new and efficient measures to improve on non-aeronautical revenue sources while attaining best practices in service contract with its stakeholders.

The MD also said: “My expectation is that attention will be given to the critical areas of commercial operations targeted at the urgent optimization of revenue performance, enhanced work processes, and substantial decline in revenue losses.”

Speaking earlier, the Acting Director of Commercial and Business Directorate, FAAN, Mr. Tito Okpaise, said the retreat with its theme “Fortifying processes for sustained growth” is meant to renew commitment, determination and zeal of Staff to deliver beyond expectations.

FAAN said the annual retreat, which was last held in Ibadan attracted senior staff from the 22 airports across the country.