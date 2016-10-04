Suspected Cultists Butcher Man to Death

Chiemelie Ezeobi

While celebrating Nigeria’s independence anniversary, a commercial bus driver, one Adewale Fakunle, was monday attacked and killed by some suspected cultists at the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

The deceased was said to have been returning home from a visit at the Tolu area of Ajegunle, when he walked into the cultists, who attacked him with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

After he was butchered, he was said to have managed to walk with effort to his family house on Baale Aiyetoro Street, which is also the palace of his uncle and the traditional ruler in the area, Baale Saheed Fakunle.

The traditional ruler while confirming the incident, said Adewale was rushed to a private hospital at Opeleye Street, called City of Hope Hospital but the doctors had allegedly rejected and referred him to the general hospital.

He said the victim was also moved to Ajeromi General hospital but unfortunately he gave up the ghost even before they arrived the place.He said: “ The victim was a danfo driver in the area. He was very friendly and loved by everybody that is why you see many people here sympathising with us. He is one of the grandsons of my uncle.

“I don’t know why they attacked him. Probably he walked into their midst and they attacked him, cutting different parts of his body. He managed to return home in the pool of his blood. We took him to City of Hope Hospital but they referred us to Ajeromi General Hospital.“He died on the way to the hospital. He was single. He lived in this my palace. He was obedient. The incident occurred between 10 am and 10.30am. That was what I was told. I was not around when the incident occurred.”Meanwhile, the death of the driver did not stop the cultists in their strides, as they continued to smash several vehicles including mini-buses, private cars, among others.