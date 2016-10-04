Again, Power Outage Paralyses Activities at MMIA

Another power outage last night paralysed activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Hundreds of passengers on international destination were still checking in when the power went off and disrupted activities. While blackout lasted, angry passengers started calling for candles.

As at the time of filing this report by 10p,m, the airport was still in darkness.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) officials were not on hand to explain what happened but earlier statement from the agency said in the bid to permanently end the incessant power outage, FAAN was installing more generators so that the airport could run for days without depending on public power supply.