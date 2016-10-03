FG Names Nnamani Head of Electoral Reform Committee

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja



The federal government has constituted what the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation called a “Constitutional and Electoral Reform Committee.”

A statement issued by Salihu Isah, the Special Adviser to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the committee was set up to reform the electoral process.

The committee will be inaugurated tomorrow at the HAGF’s Conference Room, Abuja by 11a.m.

The statement said the 24-member strong committee would be chaired by the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, while Dr. Mamman Lawal of Bayero University, Kano, is the Committee Secretary

Other members of the committee are Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), Dr. Clement Nwankwo, Chief A.C Ude and Mr. Tahir, Director, Legal Drafting, Federal Ministry of Justice, among others.

“The committee is expected to review electoral environment, laws and experiences from recent elections conducted in Nigeria and make recommendations to strengthen and achieve the conduct of free and fair elections in Nigeria.”