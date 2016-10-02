Recession: ‘We’re Waiting for Sacrifices of NASS, Govs, Others’

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

One of the foremost elite pressure groups in the Niger Delta, South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), said at the weekend that Nigerians were waiting for the sacrifices to be made by members of the National Assembly, Governors and other political leaders for the country to get out of the economic recession.

Convener of the group, Comrade Joseph Ambakederimo, gave the challenge at a press conference tagged “Nigeria Can Become A Great Country, But Who Will Drive It To That Greatness?” to mark Nigeria’s 56th Independence Anniversary.

He also urged political leaders both at Federal and State Government levels to cut their salaries and allowances, reduces their aides as part of efforts to pilot the Nigerian state out of the present recession facing the country.

He decried the present situation whereby the Federal Government still maintains fleets of aircraft and official vehicles, adding that the Senate President, Speaker and State Governors must cut unnecessary expenses to get the country out of recession.

Ambakederimo, a prominent Ijaw leader, however maintained that Nigerians should not hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible for what is happening now because the recession, as experienced today, did not happen overnight but as a result of decades of planlessness, mismanagement and corruption.