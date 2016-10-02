Bauchi Governor ‘s Critics of Dissolution of Newly Created Districts Berated

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Katsina

The Chairman of a Katsina-based political pressure group with Bauchi inclination, loyalist and awareness group ,Comrade Iliyasu Isah, has berated the critics of Bauchi state governor , Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, for the dissolution of newly created districts and village areas by the immediate past Yuguda government.

According to him, any individual or group of persons going against the dissolution of the new areas in Bauchi could be adjudged as retrogressive elements bent on retarding the wheels of development in the state.

Isah, who made this known on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Katsina, recalled that the new district and village areas in Bauchi were clandestinely created to satisfy the whims and caprices of former Governor Yuguda ahead of the 2015 general elections in the country.

He therefore advised critics to desist from their retrogressive tendencies and join forces with the administration in Bauchi to economically, socially and politically move the state to higher pedestals.