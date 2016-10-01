US Salutes Nigerians on Independence Anniversary

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja



The United States of America has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of Independence Day on October 1.

This is contained in a statement by the US Secretary of State, Mr John Kerry

Kerry who recalled his recent visit to Nigeria said he returned to the US with ‘a strong sense of the nation’s resolve to build a better future.’

He said: “During my trip, I was reminded that many Nigerians are engaged in bringing people together across the divides of culture, religious practices, and ethnicity.

“There is still much work to be done to provide economic opportunities for all, end corruption, win the fight against Boko Haram, ensure broad respect for human rights and provide humanitarian relief for millions of displaced people.

“But we know that Nigerians are hard at work to address these challenges.”

He said US looked forward to deepening partnership and friendship with Nigerians from all walks of life. This, he said would help US and Nigeria to work together for the betterment of Nigeria and all of Africa.