Tinubu: Nigeria not Where it Should Be

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Nigeria’s current economic situation as a necessary rite of passage for any nation desirous of greatness.

In his 56 independence anniversary message, he said: “After 56 years of political independence, Nigeria is not where it should be even though it has witnessed appreciable progress.

“Nigeria’s political, social and economic foundations need to be reworked and strengthened. Our institutions are not functional enough to deliver on the goals for which they were set up. This independence anniversary therefore offers us another opportunity at reflections.

“But beyond that, it demands from us all the sacrifice needed for nation-building and re-commitment to the vision of our nationalists who saw the greatness in this country and worked to advance it. The times are tough no doubt. The reasons are not far-fetched.

“However, the journey to recovery has begun in earnest and I enjoin you all to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in this journey. I ask you all to embark and stay on this journey with us so that we can build up our institutions and our country and indeed our lives again. I congratulate all Nigerians and welcome you all to a new and great possibility”.