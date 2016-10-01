Oyegun Assures Nigerians On Economic Recovery

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has given assurances that Nigeria would surely bounce back to reckoning as far as its economy was concerned.

He urged Nigerians to be hopeful about the future inspite of the current economic challenges as the federal government had taken adequate steps to bring the economy out of recession and restore the country on the path of economic growth.

-Oyegun in a message issued on behalf of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to mark Nigeria’s 56th Independence Anniversary, urged Nigerians to sustain its support and prayers for the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration as it works to return the country to its deserved heights among the comity of nations.

“Truly times are hard, but as a Party we are confident that with ongoing economic recovery efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the continued support of Nigerians, the country will emerge from the current economic recession stronger and better.” Oyegun said.

Oyegun also thanked the people of Edo state for electing the APC candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as the Edo State governor-elect following the September 28, 2016 Edo governorship election. According to the APC National Chairman, the vote is a national mid-term assessment which expresses the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration to solve the socio-economic challenges in the country.

The APC National Chairman commended the efforts of the President Buhari administration and the military in containing and degrading the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East as well as ongoing efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate affected communities ravaged by the insurgents. He also thanked the international community for their cooperation and support for the administration counter-insurgency efforts.

“Happily, the insurgents have been deprived of the possibility of ever again, holding Nigerian territory. Going forward, the administration is already aggressively pursuing the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the affected communities so that displaced persons can return to their normal, peaceful and productive lives.” Oyegun said.

The APC National Chairman said the vigorous and focused leadership provided by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration overall is yielding very positive results in all facets of our national life.