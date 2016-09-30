Army Kills 7 militants, Repels Attack by BSF

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Nigerian Army on Friday announced that it has killed seven members of the Bakassi Strike Force (BSF) following an early morning attack by the militants on the soldiers’ position in Efut Esighi Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State. Friday’s attack on the military position was the second by the BSF following the first on September 24 this year. The army claimed that the attack by the BSF militants was successfully repelled, and in the process the militants, some of whom were in military camouflage, were killed during gun battle. Public Relations Officer, 13 brigade Nigerian Army, Captain Kayode Owolabi, who made the announcement through a press statement, said no soldier was killed during shootout with the militants.

The statement made available to journalists in Calabar entitled: “Unrepentant Militant Group,The Bakassi Strike Force Attacked Army Position In Efut Isigi, Cross River State,” read in part: “At about 0100hrs early this morning 30/9/2016. militant group, the Bakassi Strike Force, led by the most wanted criminal Benjamin Ene alias G1 attacked troops’ position. “The very determined troops of 13 Brigade and Operation Delta Safe repelled the attack, killing 7 of the militants some of them wearing Nigerian military camouflage. Items recovered are 250 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, Rocket propelled Gun luncher, GPMG Belt links and various charms were recovered while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. No casualty from the military.” Continuing the statement said, “The Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army General Bulama Biu want to make it abundantly clear that no militant group or criminal under any guise would be spared.

“The military and other security agencies will continue to hunt down any militant group or criminals that do not surrender. Earlier, some of the militant camps and shrines have been located and destroyed by forces. Gen Bulama Biu thank all patriotic and good people of the state for their timely information, support and urge them not to relent in their efforts while going about their legitimate business. Please accept the esteemed regards of the Brigade Commander.