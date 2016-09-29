Herdsmen Kidnap Catholic Priest

Gunmen alleged to be Fulani herdsmen have allegedly kidnapped the Rector of Fr. Tansi Major Seminary in Onitsha, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Dim. This was disclosed by Rev. Fr. Hygi Aghaulor, Director of Communications, Nnewi Dioceses. Aghaulor told journalists in Nnewi yesterday that Dim was kidnapped at about 7p.m. last Tuesday along Nkpologwu-Nimbo road while returning from Nsukka, where he and two other priests, Rev. Jude Chukwuneke and Jude Ezeokana, went for an official duty. Chukwuneke and Okana were lucky to have escaped being kidnapped, but according to Aghaulor, they sustained various degrees of gun-shot wounds. Part of the text read to journalists by Aghaulor said: “We are tempted to wonder if Nigeria is on the verge of collapse.

All over the country, women are being raped; intimidated, innocent Nigerians are being slaughtered by the day. We are calling on security agencies to ensure the quick release of Rev Dim.” THISDAY learnt that the kidnappers had already contacted his family, and were remanding the sum of N2.5 million as ransom for his release. Meanwhile, Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria has directed that no ransom be paid for the release of the priest, Aghaulor added.