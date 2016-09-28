Gombe Woos Investors in Solid Minerals

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe state government has pledged its commitment to partner with individuals, groups and corporate organisations willing to invest in agriculture and solid minerals in the state.

The state Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, spoke on Wednesday in Billiri during the agriculture and cultural exhibition designed to mark the 20th anniversary of the creation of Gombe state.

“We are determined to provide the enabling environment and support to attract investments,” he said.

The governor said his administration would continue to ensure that Gombe state remained one of then leading food baskets in the country.

He said that was why the exhibition showcased the state’s agricultural potentials and cultural diversity, “with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency and food security for peaceful co-existence.”