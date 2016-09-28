Galaxy Note 7: Samsung Announces Voluntary Exchange Package for Nigerian Customers

James Emejo in Abuja

Samsung Electronics West Africa Limited has complied with the ultimatum given to it by the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), which required it to give a status report on the global recall of Galaxy Note 7 phone in Nigeria following reports of explosion of dozens of the device while charging.

The company, which disclosed that the device was yet to be launched in Nigeria, also announced its readiness to provide voluntary exchange to consumers, who may have purchased it elsewhere in the world and brought it into Nigeria.

According to the status report made available to CPC, “Customers who already have Galaxy Note 7 phones, Samsung will voluntarily exchange their current device with a new one over the coming weeks, adding that “customers who have this device should submit it to Samsung authorised service centre in Nigeria and it would be replaced.

The company further disclosed that though the device was yet to be launched in Nigeria, “we are aware that some persons may have obtained it in one way or another.”

It said the company was currently conducting a thorough inspection with its suppliers to identify possible affected batteries in the market.

Samsung said: “We wish to advise that we have received instructions from Samsung Head Office in Seoul, South Korea, that a voluntary exchange of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone would need to be conducted.”

The company said though the incidents associated with the defective battery of the device were yet to be reported to have occurred in the country, “we are working closely with our partners to ensure the exchange experience is convenient and as efficient as possible.”

In a statement by CPC spokesman, Mr. Abiodun Obimuyiwa, Samsung also said it would fully cooperate with the recommendations of the Council as customer safety is their greatest priority.

Following reports of explosion of dozens of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone while charging, CPC issued a seven-day ultimatum to Samsung Electronics West Africa Limited to provide information on the full status of its compliance with the global directive of Samsung on the recall of the device.

The Council also demanded Samsung to furnish it with other measures the company may have taken to safeguard the safety and interest of Nigerian consumers.