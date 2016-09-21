Dangote Named Co-Chair of US-Africa Business Centre

THISDAY SPECIAL RELEASE

In a show of commitment on collaboration by the business communities in the United States and across Africa, the United States Chamber of Commerce has named Aliko Dangote, Africa’s most successful businessman, co-chair of its US-Africa Business Centre.

Dangote will serve alongside Jay Ireland, President/CEO of GE Africa, as a leader for the US-Africa Business Center Board of Directors.

“We are honoured to have Aliko Dangote on board to help guide the business communities’ efforts in pursuit of a new era of unprecedented growth between the United States and Africa,” said Scott Eisner, President of the US-Africa Business Centre.

“The future of job creation lies in the hearts and minds of business leaders and their enterprises across Africa. We are fortunate to have an opportunity to tap into the expertise of Dangote on our board to ensure that US companies have strong partners across Africa and can provide access to African companies interested in the US market.”

One of Africa’s leading industrialists, Dangote is a member of several national and foreign organisations where he devotes his resources to contributing to the growth and development of the African continent.

In October 2013, he was named by Forbes as the Most Powerful Man in Africa.

“Taking on this role with the US Chamber sends a clear message across Africa: American companies no longer see Africa as a stepping stone to global trade, but rather as the future of trade,” said Dangote.

“Africa has emerged as one of the most promising growth regions in the world thanks to its vast array of industries, natural resources, and services.

“Continued and sustainable growth lies in the ability to improve regional integration, which will in turn help to create a business environment that is more attractive to international investors.

“I believe strongly in Africa’s potential and we are proud that the U.S.-Africa Business Center will serve as the apex organisation to promote trade and investment between the United States and the vibrant economies across the continent,” added Dangote.

The US Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than three million businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

Its international affairs division includes more than 70 regional and policy experts and 25 country- and region-specific business councils and initiatives.

The US Chamber also works closely with 117 American Chambers of Commerce abroad.