Task Force Arrests Four Drivers for Traffic Offences

….Impounds 17 motorcycles in Lagos

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

For driving against traffic, the operatives of the Lagos State Task Task Force on Tuesday arrested four private vehicle drivers around the metropolis, just as it impounded 17 motorcycles for the same offence.

Vehicles arrested for driving against traffic include a Toyota Highlander with registration number EKY 121 CU, a Toyota 4Runner with registration number GGE 892 DM, a Toyota Camry with registration number XMK 821 DG and Golf 3 with registration number CG 251 APP.

The enforcement, which was led by the Chairman of the task force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, was at the instance of a series of complaints from people around Iyana-Ipaja, Pen Cinema, Airport Road, Ile-Zik and Fagba in Lagos.

Egbeyemi said the people around these areas had complained that at peak hours, some people drive/ride cars and motorcycles as well as tricycles against, traffic thereby causing accidents.

He said in some instances, these accidents had led to the death of many, while some have had parts of their body amputated due human carelessness.

Following that, he said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Fatai Owoseni has directed that drivers/owners of those vehicles arrested for one-way and riders of impounded motorcycles be immediately charged to court for various traffic offences as contained in the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

Quoting Owoseni, the chairman said every section of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012 must be obeyed by every road users including motorcycles and tricycle operators across the State.

He said, “It was statistically revealed that private vehicle owners/ drivers including motorcycle and tricycle operators were those committing more of traffic offences than any other road users in Lagos.

“The CP however said if those arrested forfeit their vehicles to the government in accordance with the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012, others who intend to commit the same traffic offence would have a re-think.”

According to the Taskforce Head, Public Affairs, Adebayo Taofiq, the owner of the impounded Toyota 4Runner, one Mr. Kola Abiola, said he drove against traffic in order to get home fast as he never knew he would be caught.