Navy Averts Hijack Attack on Vessel, Destroys More Illegal Refineries

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The operatives of the Nigerian Navy have successfully repelled an attack by suspected sea robbers on Marine Tanker (MT) HANZE KOCHI enroute Lagos from Port Harcourt.

The Director of Information (DINFO), Commodore Chris Ezekobe, in a statement on Monday, said the attackers made spirited efforts to board the vessel 50 nautical miles off Bayelsa State on September 16, 2016 about 0250 hrs.

Ezekobe, however, said that the pirates were heavily engaged and overpowered in a gun duel by naval personnel.

In the same vein, he stated that a patrol team deployed by FOB Bonny in Rivers State has arrested Marine Vessel (MV) FB PERE IPAMO at Shell Slot Jetty in Bonny for alleged involvement in illegal bunkering activities.

He said that as at the time of arrest on September 14, 2016, the vessel was carrying about 500 metric tons of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The Naval Spokesman, also stated that a patrol team deployed by NNS DELTA, on Septembers 17, conducted anti-crude oil theft operations in which two illegal refinery sites were raided.

He said: “The sites are located at Lakpaje and Ubeje Creeks in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

“During the raid, the patrol team destroyed about 18,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 15,000 litres of suspected refined AGO.”

According to Ezekobe, the feat achieved by the Nigerian Navy in cracking down the activities of the criminals in the maritime domain is a pointer that there is no hiding place for any criminal.

He assured that the Service is ever committed to safeguard the maritime environment.