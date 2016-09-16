Seven Governorship Candidates Laud Wike on Performance

Seven governorship candidates who contested the 2015 elections against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have lauded the governor on what they described as ‘his superlative performance’ in the last 15 months.

This is as 29 political parties under the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) passed a vote of confidence on the governor for rapidly developing the Rivers State.

Also, Wike alleged that there is an anti-people blueprint by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the remaining rerun elections in the state.

The governorship candidates declared that Wike has lived up to the expectations of the people, executing critical pro-people projects despite the economic downturn in the country.

They spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt when the leadership of 29 registered political parties paid a solidarity visit on the governor.

The governorship candidates included: Chief Tamuno Roberts (African Democratic Congress), Hon. Echezolam Nweke (ACD), Hon. Miller Orgwu (ACPN), Hon. Chima Nsirim (DPP), Princewill Enyi (NNPP), Mrs. Anastasia Tepikor and Rev. Ndubisi Odota.

The 2015 governorship candidate of ADC in Rivers State, Chief Tamuno Roberts said: “What I had in mind is what Wike is doing today. I am impressed by the level of development projects being executed across the state.”

In his remarks, the 2015 governorship candidate of the ACD, Mr. Echezolam Nweke, said: “The Etche people where I come from were cut off from the rest of the state till G Wike started the Igwuruta-Chokocho-Okehi road.”

Anastasia, the governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), said the Wike administration has empowered the people of the state through pro-people projects.

The state IPAC Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, urged the governor to continue with his good works.

The endorsement of Wike’s government and the vote of confidence passed on him was conveyed in the address of the Secretary General of IPAC, Sir Precious Baridoo of the Accord Party.

Responding, Governor Wike said: “We are in possession of the blueprint to rig the remaining rerun elections in Rivers State. If you see this blueprint, you will be shocked.

“However, we will not make the blueprint public as they will quickly produce another blueprint. We will continue to monitor them”.

He said it was unfortunate that there is an attempt to burn down Rivers State just because the powers that be want to compensate the sponsor of the party. The governor said no matter the use of security as an instrument of intimidation, the people of the state will resist any attempt to rig the rerun elections.