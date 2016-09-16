Seven Governorship Candidates Laud Wike on Performance

Seven governorship  candidates  who contested the 2015 elections against  Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have lauded the governor  on what they described as ‘his superlative  performance’  in the  last 15 months.

This is as 29 political parties  under the Inter-Party Advisory Council  (IPAC) passed a vote of confidence on the governor for rapidly  developing  the Rivers State.
Also, Wike  alleged that there is an anti-people blueprint by the All Progressives Congress  (APC) to rig the remaining  rerun elections in the state.

The governorship candidates  declared that Wike  has  lived up to the expectations of the people, executing critical pro-people  projects despite the economic downturn in the  country.
They spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt when the leadership of 29 registered political  parties paid a solidarity  visit on the governor.

The governorship candidates  included: Chief Tamuno Roberts  (African Democratic Congress), Hon. Echezolam Nweke (ACD), Hon. Miller Orgwu  (ACPN), Hon. Chima  Nsirim  (DPP), Princewill Enyi  (NNPP), Mrs. Anastasia Tepikor and Rev. Ndubisi Odota.

The 2015 governorship candidate of ADC  in Rivers State, Chief Tamuno Roberts said: “What I had in mind is what Wike  is doing today.  I am impressed by the level of development projects being executed across the state.”

In his remarks, the 2015 governorship candidate of the ACD, Mr. Echezolam Nweke,  said: “The Etche people where I come from were cut off from the rest of the state till G Wike  started the Igwuruta-Chokocho-Okehi road.”

Anastasia, the governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party  (NCP), said the Wike administration  has empowered the people of  the  state  through pro-people  projects.

The state IPAC Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah,  urged the governor to continue  with  his good works.
The endorsement  of   Wike’s  government  and the vote of confidence  passed on him was conveyed in the address of the Secretary General of IPAC, Sir Precious Baridoo of the Accord Party.

Responding, Governor Wike said: “We are in possession  of the blueprint  to rig the remaining  rerun  elections  in Rivers State.  If you see this blueprint, you will be  shocked.

“However, we will not make the blueprint  public  as they will quickly produce another blueprint.  We will continue  to  monitor  them”.
He said it was unfortunate  that there is an attempt  to  burn down Rivers State  just because  the powers that be want to compensate  the sponsor of the party. The  governor  said  no matter the use of security as an instrument  of  intimidation, the people of  the state  will resist any attempt to rig the rerun elections.

  • UOU

    Hard working and transparency is the only thing that would save Wike, if he slumbers in any form, he is a goner. Onye Nd’iro gbara gburugburu n’eche ndu ya nche mgbe nile