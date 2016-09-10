Security, Traffic Agencies On Red Alert in Kano, Ondo

Ram sellers ecord low sales

James Sowole in Akure and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Security and traffic law enforcement agencies in 0ndo and Kano States said on Saturday that they had mobilised men and equipment to ensure safety of lives and property during the celebration of the Eid -El- Kabir.

In an interview with THISDAY, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State Command, Mr Femi Joseph, said the police usually have Operation Order for a period like the one at hand.

Joseph, who said the command had mapped out strategies against any untoward event and placed all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) on red alert while all the Area Commanders have also taken appropriate measures on the matter.

The PPRO said apart from the fact that DPOs had been alerted on what to do, standby men had been arranged at the Police Headquarters to respond appropriately if the need arises.

It was also learnt that security agencies are on high alert in Kano state where the personnel in their personal and service vehicles are stationed in various locations of the state.

A press statement signed by the Kano spokesman of the police, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, on Saturday, said the covert and overt operatives have been deployed to strategic places to maintain orderliness and peaceful celebration.

Also, the statement advised people heading to recreational centres as well as places of gathering during the celebrations to be extra-vigilant by taking good cognizance of people and objects around them.

Similarly, the statement advised Muslim faithful trooping to Eid praying grounds to be armed only with their praying mats.

More importantly, according to the statement, vehicles must be parked about 200 metres away from Eid praying grounds, while all worshippers must be mandatorily screened with metal detectors before being allowed entry into the mosque premises, as part of security measures.

It was also observed that the Police Command has embarked on motorized patrol of the metropolis, just as police presence is noticeable at strategic locations, within the metropolitan city, all of whom are conducting routine stop and search of motorists in and out of the metropolis.