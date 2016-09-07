Council of State Approves FG’s Economic Policies

Confirms six new INEC Commissioners, IGP

Buhari Appoints THISDAY Lawyer Editor INEC Commissioner

‎Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The National Council of State of Wednesday said that it approved the steps being taken by the Federal Government to revive the economy.

The council also approved the appointment of six commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, among them Editor of THISDAY Lawyer, May Agbamuche-Mbu (representing South South)

It also approved the appointment of the Inspector General of Police‎, Ibrahim Idris.

All these were disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.‎

The governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru ‎who was also at the briefing, provided the details on the confirmation of the IGP.

‎Ambode said: “We deliberated on the appointment of six national commissioners for INEC. You know INEC is supposed to have twelves commissioners. We had earlier approved 6 sometimes last year and additional 6 were actually approved today. And those six represents six nominees from the six geo-political zones.

“You may also wish to know that we approved five new commissioners for the National Population Commission, (NPC) in addition to what was actually approved for INEC.”

He gave the names of the new INEC commissioners as Mohammed Haruna (North Central); AVM Ahmed Tijani Mu’Azu rtd (North East); Abubakar Nahuca (North West); Professor Okechukwu Ibanu (South East); and Dr. Adekunle Ladipo Ogumola ( South West).

The names of the new NPC commissioners are‎: Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo); Barr. Patricia Iyaya (Benue), Egr. Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Halu Bala (Kebbi), and Gloria Isofo (Bayelsa).

The Jigawa State Governor who briefed on a meeting of the National Police Council which was also held at the State House yesterday said ‎the appointment of the IGP was unanimously accepted.

He said: “So, the police council did resolve to confirm the Acting Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.”

During questions and answers,‎ journalists demanded to know if the prevailing economic situation was discussed.

Responding‎, Ambode said: “The council was also briefed on the state of the economy. The minister of state from the Ministry of Budget and Planning actually made a presentation to council on the ways and manner in which the federal government is approaching the way to rescue the recession path that we are going through.

“Council was confident and also approved the measures the federal government is putting in to ensure that Nigeria goes on the path of recovery as quickly as possible.”