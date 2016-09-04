Obasanjo Berates PDP, Says APC Can’t Claim to be a Strong Party

3
3822

Sheriff Balogun in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said saturday in Abeokuta that there was need for strong political parties in both government and the opposition for democracy to thrive in the country. Obasanjo stopped short of calling the ruling All Progressives Congress a weak party, but dismissed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party as a dying political organisation. The former president made the comments during a courtesy call on him by the factional national chairman of PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Obasanjo stated, “For our democracy to thrive we need a strong political party in ‎government and strong political party in opposition.” He said that was the necessary condition “for democracy to be strong and dynamic,” stressing, however, “Today, PDP cannot claim to be a strong party in opposition. I don’t know if APC can claim, at the national level, to be a strong party in government, either. Now that is part of the misfortune of this country today.”

He lamented that PDP was too weak to play the role of an opposition party role, while “APC is not strong enough as a ruling party.”

Obasanjo, who was president for two terms on the platform of PDP between 1999 and 2007, had resigned as chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees in April 2012. He became chairman of the BoT on June 27, 2007 after leaving office on May 29, 2007. Though, he said the resignation was to enable him focus on pressing national and international engagements, it was widely believed that he left due to differences with other leaders of the party. Developments later confirmed this. Obasanjo announced his formal resignation from PDP in February last year, saying he is quitting partisan politics altogether. And he tore his PDP membership card publicly in anger just before the last general election following alleged attempts to embarrass him with an expulsion from the party. Addressing journalists at his residence in Abeokuta yesterday after a meeting, held behind closed doors, with Sheriff, Obasanjo said he had tried to bring Sheriff to PDP when the party was still vibrant. “But he did not come,” Obasanjo said, adding, “the PDP they have given him now is a dying PDP, a dying baby. It needs to be in intensive care; otherwise, he will just be an undertaker.”

Reiterating his decision to quit partisan politics, Obasanjo said, “Let me make it absolutely clear once and again, I have renounced partisan politics. I don’t belong to any political party, not to talk of his (Sheriff’s) own faction of PDP or any other faction of PDP.

“But he came and I am very very happy to receive him and I said, ‘look, for my own education, for my own knowledge, tell me what exactly is happening’, and he briefed me. And, as they all want to say now, ‘well, you were once the father of PDP’. I was once the leader.

“For eight years, I was the leader of PDP, but the PDP that I was the leader of is not the PDP of today. The PDP of today, if you can talk of a party again as PDP, its soul has been taken out of it.”

The former president, however, said every Nigerian should be committed to the protection of the current political dispensation. “That being the case, it must be the concern of all Nigerians that the present democratic dispensation must not be allowed to be derailed and for it not to be derailed, we must have a strong political party in government and a strong political party in opposition.”

He emphasised, “A political party is an institution and in a democracy, it is a very important institution that we must all nourish and we must all cherish.”

In his remarks, Sheriff said he was in Abeokuta to seek counsel from Obasanjo whom he described as the grandfather of PDP. “Since we are looking for solution, whether he is inside, he has said he’s not going to play any partisan politics, we agree, but he is our father, father of the Nigerian nation and the grandfather of PDP. Therefore, the soul that has gone, he has to bring it back to us and through his advice, we will get through,” Sheriff said regarding Obasanjo.

On how to invigorate PDP, Sheriff said, “Nigeria needs a strong party in government and outside government and he also told you that both are needed for democracy to survive. He keeps saying this as a practical experience as a two-time President of Nigeria. Every wisdom that we want to lead our party, he has it and that is why we came to consult him.‎”

But Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose condemned Sheriff’s visit to Obasanjo as the “coming together of PDP enemies,” saying no genuine lover of PDP would visit the former president. In a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka, Fayose said, “The meeting was a coming together of collaborators in the total annihilation of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“No genuine lover of the PDP will go to the house of a man who openly destroyed his membership card and worked assiduously to ensure the party’s failure in the 2015 presidential election, to seek advice on the way forward for the PDP.

“Sheriff can as well begin to sleep in Obasanjo’s house; it is good riddance to bad rubbish. Since Obasanjo is no longer a member of the PDP and he has consistently maintained that he can never return to the PDP, only those in the same league with him can go about visiting him.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • vincentumenyiora

    THIS COMMENT TO BE READ AND STUDIED by both the Professors and the students in the Political Science Dept. of your Universities in Nigeria and to be obtained under my ‘Option A-4’ recommendations! They should note that my citations are for illustration purposes only and not to slight anybody!

    [Obasanjo stated, “For our democracy to thrive we need a strong political party in ‎government and strong political party in opposition.” He said that was the necessary condition “for democracy to be strong and dynamic,” stressing, however, “Today, PDP cannot claim to be a strong party in opposition. I don’t know if APC can claim, at the national level, to be a strong party in government, either. Now that is part of the misfortune of this country today.”

    He lamented that PDP was too weak to play the role of an opposition party role, while “APC is not strong enough as a ruling party.”]

    Here is part ironies of Nigerian politics and the leadership quality or capacity to fully comprehend what politics is about and for country like Nigeria in her composite formation! “… part of the misfortunes of this country today.” indeed and who was instrumental to this ‘misfortune’, folks – OBJ, He supervised the Constitution of 1979 agreed for the change from parliamentary system that fosters recognition of Opposition in that ‘Shadow Cabinet’ status in constitutional matters and in fact, and he tried to put it into practice from 1999 – 2007 and he went ahead to emasculate all the attempts to promote or have establish one during his tenure of office!

    A strong opposition indeed, you wonder how can you ever get this achieved in Nigeria’s present structure, where the section dealing on carpet and defections in the Constitution is left open-ended and the Judiciary and INEC do not see the dangers – all Managers in the two Departments are Professors in constitutional matters – one on legal matters and the other in political science! A right thinking constitutional student or supervisor of the ‘Science’ will tell that in the situation we have in Nigeria – i. e. ‘winner-takes all’ with such a DESPOTIC clout engendering an autocratic approach to the socio-economic and political problems in Nigeria, can never guarantee you what this man is talking about!

    It is not surprising though, I said earlier that Nigeria needs to organize or have a system whereby the political leadership should be such that can comprehend ‘prose’ and or policies handed to them first on their own volition before they call in advisers to muddle things up!

    Unfortunately in the case of Nigeria since the Military intervention in the politicking, you discover that even where the right advise is offered the leadership still fails to accept, for the obvious reason of egocentricity in some of them that tried their hands on the game, that reason for their mistakes is largely underpinned by the training they have as military officers and that they came to politics without being ‘transmuted’ first as they do in France! Even as we ponder the pros and cons about compatible solutions for Nigeria’s politics, some of them are still on the fence – undecided about the recommendations by the Confab! Like I said it in my illustration thus: – The experience in Nigeria is mirrored in the feeling from that ‘Monkey’ you let/ allowed to have a juicy drink from a ‘common cup’ and in attempt to have the cup back it runs off onto the top of your roof or the tree, still groping the cup to see if it can get more of the juicy drink from the cup – he soon becomes anxious, so incensed that he’ll resort to having a peep into the cup, wondering where has the drink gone – he wants more of it because it is very palatable to its taste-bud – he has never had that kind of drink before! And if you persist it must return the cup so that others can have their own ‘share’ of the drink; because it doesn’t know what next to do, it will let go the cup on your head in frustration and or disgust, ruminating in effect and calling you – muu-muu person!

    If you have watched or familiar with the political trajectory in (of) Nigeria you’ll come to terms with my illustration above and pray that they look in and consider the idea in the Confab’s recommendations and I raised it also earlier in my usual solutions contributions, about how to marry parliamentary and presidential system so as to arrive at position where it can be envisaged given time, you can achieve what OBJ is talking about – surely his utterances and swipe to both parties shows that he (OBJ) did not understand the CONSTITUTION, which he supervised for the change in 1979 whatever amendments you may foster/ effect on it, was more of a ‘Trojan House Gift’ for Nigeria, folks! So, here lies the part crucial reasons why the idea of ‘restructuring’ for Nigeria is not only ‘portent’ otherwise a desirable proposal! I don’t want to go into the deeper end of the reasons! ,

    • DrPak

      Obasanjo contributed nothing positive to make any party strong. He is a hypocrite and a narcissist.
      He left PDP BOT when he was stopped from making himself life BOT Chairperson…he left government when he failed to get a 3rd term crookedly. He brooked no tolerance of the legislature as head of state .stampeding a change of Legislative head when he could not make the institution a “Rubber stamp” ..he never conducted any free and fair election. His place in our democratic history should be in a quiet corner of infamy

  • vincentumenyiora

    Look whoever is advising you people you need a restructuring as suggested by already by every right thinking and educated persons in Nigeria and forget his mumbo-jumbo about Obasanjo! I raised the issue about the ‘remarkable’ Gen. U.S. GRANT of the civil war fame in the U.S when his time was up he left politics gracefully (we witnessed Rt. Hon. David Cameron do so in the U.K after the ‘Brexit’ referendum result and President Barack Obama will be doing same in November for the U. S.) but you tend to stick in Nigeria – we can see Gen. Abdusalamin also trying to encroach on the politics as if they all did well in the past! Am saying to consider the recommendations on the Confab so that Nigeria will be returned to position, where they can henceforward elect possible and capable leaders to deal with your problems as civilians – devoid of (forget) military training/ traits and psychology! You are dealing with public affairs and not private matters of OBJ and the rest of them! Find ways to bring back the ‘Shadow Cabinet’ effect in Nigeria generated through ‘Opposition party’ presence and not emasculated as he (OBJ) tried to do! Success in reviving it for your politics will help also in your drive against corruption not forgetting that ‘re-structuring’ will bring about a cut in the number of the NASS members and thereby the cost of running the two Assemblies in ABUJA! You must think about the advantages of my new political leadership solution meant to bring back those with capacity to direct you in Nigeria with ‘gender’ participation, which in OBJ’s thinking they should remain relegated and forgotten – to be assigned for the ‘waste baskets’ when, in fact, they are still very alive to help in Nigeria’s politics and otherwise! Think about this, folks!

    I am happy to learn that ‘Option A-4’ solution is now working in Ondo State’s APC camp regarding their candidate for the election – we shall see more of it in the final election if INEC plays the card well and above board!