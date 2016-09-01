Buhari Not Running Voodoo Economics, Says APC

* Jigawa Governor: Our economy not competitive

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the country’s economy under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration cannot be equated with the reckless fiscal policies that were the vogue when the Peoples Democratic Party was in office.

Against the background of the looming economic recession in the country, the Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, said on Thursday that the way out of the economic lull is for us to expand our economy and make it more competitive.

The governor who spoke to journalists at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja shortly after being inaugurated to chair the committee of the Ondo state governorship primary, said the present hardship would have been averted if past leaders had started cutting their expenditures to save for the rainy day.

“The problem with the past leaders was they should have started cutting these expenditures from time. For instance, what Obasanjo did with the cement was good. We stopped importation of cement into Nigeria. Why do we have to import rice, why do we have to import maize, why do we have to import wheat? Why do we have to import milk? At the time the going was good the government was supposed to have given credible intervention for us like what Obasanjo did with the cement to encourage the production of rice”, he said.

While reacting to calls by the PDP for President Buhari to resign on account of the worsening economy, APC said the present state affairs could be traced to the reckless policies of the previous administration.

The party assured Nigerians that the President Buhari APC-led administration is solidly committed to resuscitating the economy in the quickest possible time and in the best interest of the people.

  • Akin Malaolu

    Nigerian Leaders have for many decades put us in hope but refused to give us quality education so that we may not be able to see things in clearer perspective.

    The ecomomic difficulties today are traceable to our lack of understanding of what ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT entails and how to measure it.

    We measure Economic Development by looking at certain economic variables that helps project whether we are appreciating or depreciating and the later is obvious for these reasons:
    1) lack of employment opportunities.
    2) lack of nuisance free environment.
    3) lack of of healthful environment.
    4) lack of housing opportunities.
    5) lack of educational opportunity environment.
    6) lack of modern amenities environment.
    7) lack of health opportunities environment. and good network of railways and industrial development.

    All of these were crippled for decades when CORRUPTION was the pivot that turns Nigeria and the Thieves get richer while the whole nation of people are made hapless and helpless.
    Today we have an honest President who is taken enormous strength to right wrongs done to our psyche and we should be humble to wait and follow through with pains to get us out of our predicaments.

    There are those who took our youths for granted. Others are Fani-Kayode in Yoruba land and we have Olisa Metuh in the East and old crook Edwin in South south.
    I cannot say more on economic without taking us five-days to conclude.. But let me dwell a little on Lagos , on Railways and Agriculture so that you all can make your views too.

    ON Lagos

    Lagos has remained a convergence zone more than all parts of Nigeria due to our collective short knowledge. Economist should have for 2decades ago pointed out the need to make Lagos a DIVERGENT ZONE rather than the opposite but failure came because we are used to placing square pegs in round holes. We should have made plan to open up other areas for industrial development layouts by providing Airports ,Accessible Road Networks, Railways to carry bulk goods rather than congesting Tank Farms in a narrow area amongst other anomalies.
    On Railways
    We need our trains to carry heavy goods from coastal to hinterland and from hinterland to coastal but that is just been reformulated. Railways is one of the best economic variables that helps measure our GNP ,GDP and Economic Development .

    On Agriculture
    The present Minister has the intuitive knowledge of what he wants to achieve but we shall be needing the following before taking youths to rural areas;
    Telephone facilities
    Hospital opportunities
    Recreation opportunities
    Health opportunities
    Educational opportunities
    Housing opportunities
    Rural Electrification
    Banking opportunities
    And others if not the youths today won’t leave luxury for savage life even 2days.

    • WJasper

      Your postulations should be studied.
      You are not far from objectivity.

  • Obinna Nwandu

    COPIED.

    “IN MONTHS TO COME, A TOYOTA CAMRY WOULD BE OFFERED FOR N50.000 JUST TO FEED THE FAMILY In 1984, just months after the military takeover by General Buhari, the country ground to a halt; just like today! He came with the same song- and-dance: THEY ARE CORRUPT!!

    In a matter of months, mothers were selling their jewellery to send their children to school. Thieves were stealing food at gun point, just like today. Within months, there simply was NO FOOD. The government gathered the little there was and restricted purchases.

    Whether you were 100 or ONE in your family, every household had a card with which they went to military manned cooperatives to purchase rationed, “essential commodities”. These included Rice, Beans, Yam, Bread, Milk, Sugar, and so on. Everything was rationed. It was war-time in peace-time!! Nigeria became like Somalia.
    We lived like refugees. And of course, a lot of children were simply pulled out of schools because feeding was priority number ONE! Going to school became a luxury, even for middle class families. And ANDREWS & JANES started checking out. People suddenly remembered they had British and American passports, and simply left the country!

    Those who are not aware of all these, ask anyone who was born on or before 1984. They should be old enough to remember. It was that harrowing. The most baffling aspect of all this was that, the people he said were corrupt and stealing, were presiding over an economy where the Naira was 1:1 with the US Dollar, and N2 to £1 Sterling! An economy where we were buying Volkswagen Beetle at N400 from Volkswagen of Nigeria. An economy where my entire family, all 7 of us, travelled for summer hols on tickets purchased for N280 and BTA of N400 (official – we managed to sneak more out for shopping naaa) . An economy where everything was robust and vibrant and growing. Then a man comes in and says he took over because people were corrupt and he needed to sanitise things. In a matter of months, the Dollar was N15 and the Sterling was N40. A VW Beetle sold for N8,000 (up from N400) and that N8,000 simply was not available anywhere! Children dropped out of school, businesses closed, parents became destitute, food was NOT available and we queued for rations at cooperatives like refugees in a warring country!!!

    Fast forward to 2015!! The same man comes with the same song-and-dance. We tried to remind our peers and elders of those days, and we tried to educate the younger ones. However, the wind of change, that wind that always tells us that the grass is greener on the other side, deafened them all! And once again, within months, everything that happened in 1984 and 1985 – EVERYTHING – is all being repeated.

    I have just come from a home where my friends have owed two terms’ school fees. They have just made the difficult decision to leave Abuja, relocate back to their village and take the two younger children out of sc
    hool, at least temporarily. The older boy will stay with friends and they will use the savings on rent and the likes to try and get him across the line (WAEC). Feeding is now a major task. Infact, people are complaining of their kitchens and farms being raided for food – DAILY!! Yet again, this is happening just months after Buhari takes over with screams of corruption and stealing. Corruption and stealing, yet that my family friend who was not corrupt, not stealing and not anywhere close to the corridors of power was paying his rent, feeding his family and sending all three children to school. Corruption and stealing yet businesses were opening daily, economy was vibrant, people were healthy, GDP was growing and so on! In 1985, we were rescued by IBB and Dogonyaro. Immediately, people experienced a reversal. Within a very short time, the cooperatives closed, food became abundant again, the Naira stabilised, mothers stopped selling their jewellery, and so on. It makes one wonder! If there were no reference points, Buharists may claim that “if only he had been president”, but the mid-80s proved that the worst period in Nigeria’s history were the 20-odd months he was in power, sandwiched between two periods of plenty and growth. Therefore, they cannot bring the argument that today’s sufferings and impoverishment were the fault of the past regime – because we will counter with “TAKE HIM OUT NOW LIKE IBB DID IN 1985 AND SEE IF BY THIS CHRISTMAS, YOU WILL NOT BE SMILING AGAIN. Someone told me today that he predicts that by this Xmas or next Easter at the latest, a person will come and offer a Toyota Camry in exchange for N50,000, just so that his family can eat and make merry over the holidays!! Nigerians simply don’t refer to history! And I have run out of every single drop of sympathy in my body. SO, LIKE I SAID BEFORE, KEEP STEWING IN YOUR BROTH. MAYBE NEXT TIME YOU WILL SHELVE PARTISANSHIP, TRIBALISM, ETHNICISM, RELIGIOUS BIGOTRY, HATRED, INTEREST AND ALL THAT