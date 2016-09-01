Buhari Not Running Voodoo Economics, Says APC

* Jigawa Governor: Our economy not competitive

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the country’s economy under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration cannot be equated with the reckless fiscal policies that were the vogue when the Peoples Democratic Party was in office.

Against the background of the looming economic recession in the country, the Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, said on Thursday that the way out of the economic lull is for us to expand our economy and make it more competitive.

The governor who spoke to journalists at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja shortly after being inaugurated to chair the committee of the Ondo state governorship primary, said the present hardship would have been averted if past leaders had started cutting their expenditures to save for the rainy day.

“The problem with the past leaders was they should have started cutting these expenditures from time. For instance, what Obasanjo did with the cement was good. We stopped importation of cement into Nigeria. Why do we have to import rice, why do we have to import maize, why do we have to import wheat? Why do we have to import milk? At the time the going was good the government was supposed to have given credible intervention for us like what Obasanjo did with the cement to encourage the production of rice”, he said.

While reacting to calls by the PDP for President Buhari to resign on account of the worsening economy, APC said the present state affairs could be traced to the reckless policies of the previous administration.

The party assured Nigerians that the President Buhari APC-led administration is solidly committed to resuscitating the economy in the quickest possible time and in the best interest of the people.