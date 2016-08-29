Lagos Govt to Take Custody of Abused Toddler

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Baring any unforeseen circumstances, the Lagos State Government is ready to take custody of a five-year-old girl, who was abused and battered by her father, Sukurat Idowu, at their Ikotun residence.

Confirming this, the state Police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, said already the state government had indicated interest to take over the battered child, who is currently receiving treatment at one of the state hospitals.

She said: “The Lagos State government through its domestic and sexual response team through ministry of youth and social development has shown interest in taking over the child.”

The command had arrested the suspect after he brutalised, battered and branded the little girl with hot iron.

Idowu, a 46-years-old and resident of 8, Kayode Toyoso Street, off Liasu Road in Ikotun was nabbed after his neighbour reported a case of battery of the toddler to the police.

The suspect allegedly burnt the child with hot iron on her face and private part because she slipped and fell inside a gutter.

It was gathered that the suspect gave the toddler waste to pour into the latrine but the child slipped on her way and fell in a gutter.

Angered by the development, the man was said to have beaten the girl mercilessly before burning her with hot iron.

It was learnt that the girl’s mother has been separated from her abusive father for over two years and efforts were on to trace the woman.