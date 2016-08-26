Persecution: Northern CAN Asks Christians to Stand Together

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

In the face of violent persecutions currently facing its members, the Northern chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday urged members to be more united and forge a common course to achieve their common goal, noting that it is only by this that violence against the body of Christ can be overcome.

The association made the plea at its Northern region delegates meeting which took place at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Jos Plateau State.

Speaking at the meeting, former Head of State and Founder of Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon, said that the violent conflicts experienced in Nigeria can only be resolved if the church will agree on a common course.

Represented by the former deputy governor of Taraba State, Dr. Samuel Gani, Gowon, who seemed to suggest that differences of opinion cannot be totally ruled out, however said that the unity of mankind as seen in Genesis is redeemed.

According to him, “Yet Revelation does not suggest that differences are obliterated. There are still worshippers from different nations, tribes, peoples and languages. This diversity reflects God’s glory even further, in that different people are united in common act of worship.”

Gowon posited that as an elder and Christian leader, he is worried that division in the body of Christ is assuming an alarming proportion, asserting that if care is not taken, “this may destroy the body of Christ. The Church must unite to contend for our faith, in the face of persecution and discrimination. This is a task that must be done.”

Earlier, the CAN chairman of the 19 Northern States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Reverend Yakubu Pam, said the events of the recent past are challenges to their faith, both spiritual and otherwise.

