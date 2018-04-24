Navigate
3 hours ago

Catholic Church Confirms Killing of Two Priests by Herdsmen in Benue
9 hours ago

Police Maintain All Night Vigil at Melaye’s Residence
13 hours ago

N’Assembly, Executive Head for Showdown over Unapproved $496m Withdrawal from ECA
14 hours ago

Drama as Melaye is Stopped from Travelling, Police, DSS Lay Siege to His House
PETROLEUM INDUSTRY GOVERNANCE BILL 2017 ( AS PASSED BY THE SENATE)

The Nigeria Petroleum Industry Legislation -Explanatory Memorandum for Governance & Institutional Reforms Background and Introduction…

11 months ago
Emefiele: We are Finding a Balance Between Spending Our Way out of Recession and Curbing Inflation

  Other than his pronouncements at the end of Monetary Policy Committee meetings, the Central…

2 years ago
Herdsmen Kill Two Priests, 14 Worshipers in Benue

By George Okoh In Makurdi Fulani herdsmen Tuesday morning at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government…

36 mins ago
 LAGOS BRIDAL FASHION WEEK: It’s a first of its kind in the city of lagos, LAGOS Bridal Fashion Week.

By Funke Babs-Kufeji  ​Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is almost here! From the 4th to the 6th…

2 hours ago
Police Arrest Melaye

By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja Men of the Nigeria Police have finally arrested Senator Dino…

3 hours ago
Mission Protests Burning of Nigerian to Death in S’Africa

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa has written a letter of protest to the South…

4 hours ago
Ecobank Supports African Start-ups

The Ecobank Group has invited African fintech entrepreneurs to enter for its Ecobank Fintech Challenge.…

12 hours ago
UNILAG Wades into LUC Controversy, Recommends Rental, not Capital-based Property Assessment

The Department of Estate Management in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos has…

12 hours ago
Edo Govt. charges residents on clean environment, plans waste to wealth project

…to create more dump sites Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., has…

13 hours ago
Housing Challenge: Understand the Process of Buying a Property in Lagos State

By Olusola Oduleye Nigerians abroad and those living in the country have been scammed several…

13 hours ago
Public works scheme: Edo to engage 3, 600 as Obaseki pledges more opportunities for Edo youths

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plan by the state government to…

13 hours ago