APM Terminals: Sustainable Growth in Africa Only Possible through PPP

Oluchi Chibuzor

Lasting infrastructure, inclusive employment and sustainable growth in Africa is only possible when governments and businesses work together (Public-Private sector partnership), sharing knowledge and co-investing in the future, APM Terminals Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe, Igor van den Essen has said.

He made this known at the recently concluded Africa CEO Forum, which held in Abidjan, Cote D Ivoire.

At the panel session on themed, “Charting New Trade Routes: Strengthening the Resilience of African Supply Chains,” Igor saidthe essential role of public-private partnerships to enable long-term development had bene a recurring theme throughout the forum.

“This is precisely the mindset guiding our engagement in, for instance, Nigeria. We are in active discussions with the port authority and government partners to upgrade our terminal in Lagos to service larger vessels, strengthen connectivity and lower the cost of doing business. This is operational excellence in action, built on local collaboration, long-term planning and customer-centric design to create joint predictability and stability.”

He added that Africa was set to play a vital role in global trade, driven by its rapidly growing populations and economies. Yet, without major investment in ports, roads and rail, its infrastructure gap will only widen.

“Economic development is directly linked to robust port infrastructure. Seaport upgrades, inland connectivity and corridor developments are among the most effective levers for improving competitiveness, boosting exports and driving the economy. Investing in infrastructure is investing in Africa’s future. It strengthens local industries, attracts private investment and provides the foundation for stable and self-sustaining growth.

“That’s why our investments go beyond the quay. We’re building integrated logistics services, including cold chain solutions, distribution hubs and digital tools that boost safety, reliability and performance across the board. Integration is how we remove barriers, unlock efficiencies and deliver results for all stakeholders,” Igor said.