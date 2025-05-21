Tinubu Returns to Abuja After a Two-day Visit to Rome

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja after a two-day visit to the Vatican City in Rome, where he attended the inauguration of the 267th Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV.

President Tinubu, whose official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) 1, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at around 6:50pm, was received by senior members of the administration.

On ground to welcome the President were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

While in Rome, President Tinubu held talks with authorities of the Vatican on diplomatic and religious matters, during which he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to interfaith harmony.

During the Pope’s inaugural Mass on Sunday, Tinubu joined other world leaders to witness the solemn ceremony, after which he had a personal time with the new Bishop of Rome, exchanging handshakes and a brief chat.

After the inauguration ceremony, the President met with members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by their President, who is also the Bishop of Owerri, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji.

During the meeting, President Tinubu called on all Nigerians, especially spiritual leaders, to turn the nation’s religious and cultural diversities into a source of strength and prosperity, rather than division and conflicts.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President said “if we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope is stability and progress”.

President Tinubu, who led Nigeria’s official delegation to the inauguration, described the moment as historic, saying it was a privilege to be President at a time when a new Pontiff was being inaugurated.