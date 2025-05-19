Obi Condemns Killings in Imo, Calls for Arrest, Prosecution of Criminals Involved

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of 32 persons in Imo State by unknown gun men.

The Labour Party chieftain said the continued killings were a pointer to a poignant reminder of Nigeria’s collective failure as a nation,

He also called for the identification, arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, describing it as another level of embarrassing barbarism in Nigeria

In a statement posted on X, Obi said, “Again, we have been confronted with another senseless killing in the country, this time in Imo state, where about 30 people were murdered by gunmen.

“This marks yet another level of embarrassing barbarism in a society already battling an unprecedented level of insecurity. Violent killings, horror and fear have continued to define our daily lives in our nation.

”This inhuman act must be condemned by all. We cannot expect to build a responsible society of humans when we continually desecrate human life without provocation. Such a level of violence and criminality must not continue to have a place in our nation.

”These recurring attacks, violence and killing are a poignant reminder of our collective failure as a nation, gradually losing sense of the sanctity of life and becoming accustomed to terror. The time is now to break this ugly trend of senseless killings in our nation.

”The government must, at this point, rise up to its duties of protection of lives and property. Nigerians cannot continue to live in fear for their lives. Such a level of insecurity is not only inimical to human development but also hinders economic growth and development.

”I urge the government to investigate, arrest and bring the perpetrators of this mayhem to book. I extend my sincere condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this very tragic occurrence. May God grant them eternal rest,” he said.

Meanwhile, Obi, has lifted five young Kaduna State entrepreneurs with various sums of money to expand their businesses.

The five individuals were among the participants who excelled at the Kaduna small and medium scale enterprises exhibition, tagged SMES HUB Programme organised by Hassan Adamu during the weekend at the ancient power house of the Northern Nigeria.

Obi who was invited as a special guest at the event aimed at showcasing the ingenuity of the youths and their determination to be entrepreneurial or business owners was represented by the National Coordinator of Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko.

The five recipients of Obi’s empowerment supports were a lady chef, Ummu Kurthum of the Qrusty’s Dishes & Pastries who emerged first position, Aminu Ahmed Nu’uman who is in culinary business with the business name, Sufac Food Industry took Second Position while the third position went to Joel Tirom Muah, equally a lady whose business name is Pherobies & perfumes.

The consolation prices went to Moses Ojo whose interest is footwear and goes with the business name MO Footwears & Appeals and Hajara Jafar Muhammad another female participant whose business name is Gimbiya Integrated Firm.