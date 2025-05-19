Living Trust Wins Development Bank Innovation Award

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Sequel to the track record of its performance in the 2024 financial year, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, has won the prestigious Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Innovation Award in the Other Financial Institutions category.

The feat of the bank, was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

DBN is owned by a mix of global development partners namely, The World Bank; The European Investment Bank (EIB); French Development Agency (AFD); The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as The Federal Government of Nigeria (via the Ministry of Finance) among others.

“This award is an outstanding recognition of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc’s strong capabilities as a financial institution despite the toughest economic conditions and the most intense competition seen in the financial year 2024.

“Winning the DBN Innovation Award in the OFI category signifies that LivingTrust Mortgage Bank has not only excelled in its operations but has also contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of Nigeria’s MSME sector through innovative practices.

It highlights LivingTrust Mortgage Bank’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, driving economic growth, and addressing the financing challenges faced by small businesses.

It positions LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc as a leader in the financial industry, setting a benchmark for others to follow in the pursuit of innovative solutions for MSME financing,” the statement said.