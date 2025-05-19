  • Monday, 19th May, 2025

Living Trust Wins Development Bank Innovation Award

Nigeria | 22 minutes ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Sequel to the track record of its performance in the 2024 financial year, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, has won the prestigious Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Innovation Award in the Other Financial Institutions category.

The feat of the bank, was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

DBN is owned by a mix of global development partners namely, The World Bank; The European Investment Bank (EIB); French Development Agency (AFD); The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as The Federal Government of Nigeria (via the Ministry of Finance) among others.

“This award is an outstanding recognition of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc’s strong capabilities as a financial institution despite the toughest economic conditions and the most intense competition seen in the financial year 2024.

“Winning the DBN Innovation Award in the OFI category signifies that LivingTrust Mortgage Bank has not only excelled in its operations but has also contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of Nigeria’s MSME sector through innovative practices.

It highlights LivingTrust Mortgage Bank’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, driving economic growth, and addressing the financing challenges faced by small businesses.

It positions LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc as a leader in the financial industry, setting a benchmark for others to follow in the pursuit of innovative solutions for MSME financing,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.