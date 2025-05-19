Delta Central APC  Pass Confidence Vote on Tinubu, Oborevwori, Dafinone, Denies Rift

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the central part of Delta State has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senator Ede Dafinone, even as it denied alleged disunity and Rifts within the ranks of the party in the state.

Leaders of the party in Delta Central Senatorial District made this known during a meeting yesterday at the residence of Dafinone, chaired by Delta Central APC leader, Chief Paulinus Akpeki.

The party leaders also called for cohesion and cooperation from party faithful as the APC grows stronger in the state.

Dafinone, while speaking dismissed rumours of a disagreement between him and former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“There is no rift between myself and Senator Omo-Agege. We must not allow baseless rumours to distract us from our collective goals,” he stated.

He pointed out that Oborevwori’s defection to the APC has made him the party’s leader in Delta State, and tasked party members to support his leadership towards strengthening the party.

Akpeki urged members to work together to strengthen the party’s presence across Delta State even as he described the political landscape as evolving while stressing the need to remain focused and unified.

He described the governor’s defection as a significant and game-changing moment for the party, while urging members to embrace it.

However, the motion to pass a vote of confidence on Tinubu, Oborevwori, and Dafinone was moved by State Financial Secretary, Mr. William Deniran, and seconded by State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo.

Other party leaders in attendance were Chief of Staff to Senator Dafinone, Chief Adelabu Bodjor; members of the State Working Committee: Special Leader, Mr. Mudiaga Okorefe; State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo;member, State Executive Committee, Chief Digbame Ubu and Assistant Legal Adviser, M.K. Okpako, among others.